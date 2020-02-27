Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Stoneridge stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $767.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,634,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 201,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

