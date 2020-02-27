Storm Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Storm has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Storm has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.02587387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00220836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Radar Relay, Binance, Bitbns, Coinrail, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Coinnest, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.