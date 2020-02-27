Strad Energy Services Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strad Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Strad Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Strad Energy Services stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.34. 156,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72. Strad Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 million and a PE ratio of -35.61.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

