STRAKS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $21,999.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,861.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.02610263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.26 or 0.03684745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00708268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00792149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00088335 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00597962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

