Strategy Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategy Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 13.0% of Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $95.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,884.30. 8,068,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,945. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,985.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,833.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.