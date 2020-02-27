Stratis (STRAT) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and $5.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00004100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007134 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000609 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,699,145 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Binance, Crex24, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Coinrail and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

