Streamr DATAcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.67 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $535,907.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, BitForex, Mercatox, Coinone, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

