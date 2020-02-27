StrongHands Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $265.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $377,405.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,721,483,052 coins and its circulating supply is 16,308,288,698 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.