Stuart Rose Sells 150,000 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

Shares of OCDO stock traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,080.50 ($14.21). 3,030,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,244.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,253.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75. Ocado Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 876.80 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.93 ($16.49).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.