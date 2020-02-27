Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,389.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, OKEx and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $4,389.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.47 or 0.02590004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00221090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Tidex, Radar Relay, OKEx, COSS, Binance, Kucoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

