Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,008,000. Sun Communities accounts for about 18.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $8.75 on Thursday, reaching $156.78. The stock had a trading volume of 578,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,942. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

