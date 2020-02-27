Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 3.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

VMBS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. 872,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

