Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 5,493,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,159. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50.

