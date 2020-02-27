Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $12.81 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,284,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849,049. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

