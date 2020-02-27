Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after acquiring an additional 122,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 630,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 481,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,334. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $90.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

