Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $6.70 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,880,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,777,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 674,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after buying an additional 223,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

