Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New $20.75 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $12.57 on Thursday, reaching $273.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,858,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,726. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

