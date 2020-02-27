Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 4.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 424,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

