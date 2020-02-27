Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,160,000 after buying an additional 605,866 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after buying an additional 510,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after buying an additional 213,535 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 628,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,375,000 after buying an additional 61,332 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

SHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,853,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,478. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

