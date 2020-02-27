Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,002,000 after buying an additional 244,209 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,974,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 35,270,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,399,949. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

