Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,648. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

