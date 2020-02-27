Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 5,651 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 353.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,878. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

