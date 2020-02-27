Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 860,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

