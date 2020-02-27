Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2,465.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,138 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 71,907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.87. 5,262,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.