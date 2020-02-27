Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 5,373 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,317,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,484,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,932 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,066,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,068. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

