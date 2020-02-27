Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 5,716 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after buying an additional 594,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after buying an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after buying an additional 249,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. 12,384,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,450. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

