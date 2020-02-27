Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.94. 1,230,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,925. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.53 and a 12-month high of $117.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

