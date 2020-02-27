Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

