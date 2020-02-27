Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $17.30 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 198,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.08. 1,627,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.88 and a 1-year high of $90.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

