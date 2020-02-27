Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Short Interest Update

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 810,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,218. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC cut Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

