SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NYSE CBT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 458,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. Cabot has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.