SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nautilus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.42 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

NLS opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Nautilus by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

