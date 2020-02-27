SunTrust Banks Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $100.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

NYSE:SQ traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.76. 20,311,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.27, a PEG ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

