SunTrust Banks Comments on Armstrong World Industries Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

AWI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 80.83% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,250,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after buying an additional 200,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 110,201 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

