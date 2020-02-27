SunTrust Banks Comments on Shake Shack Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 152,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $118,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

