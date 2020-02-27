SunTrust Banks Comments on Univar Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Univar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Univar’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of UNVR opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. Univar has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Univar by 60.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

