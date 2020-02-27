SunTrust Banks Cuts Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target to $19.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $24.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ATRO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 158,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,051. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Astronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Astronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 20,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

