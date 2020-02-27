SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kraton in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kraton’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRA. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE KRA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,626. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200,270 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,016,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 349,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 158,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

