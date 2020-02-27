SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for HighPoint Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17).

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPR. ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of HPR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 755,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $196.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.52. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 118,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

