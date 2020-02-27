SunTrust Banks Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $80.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.84.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 2,598,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.