SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,609,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,100. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219,541 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

