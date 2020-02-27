SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. SunTrust Banks has a “Average” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 315,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,363. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

