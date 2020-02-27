SunTrust Banks Trims Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Target Price to $73.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 72.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYND. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

