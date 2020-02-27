Super Zero (SERO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.92 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Super Zero has a market cap of $29.21 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00040018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00435969 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011292 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012490 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001754 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 233,330,717 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.