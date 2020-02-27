SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 30th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPCB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

SPCB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 41,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,656. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

