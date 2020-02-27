Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 546.43 ($7.19).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

SDRY opened at GBX 321.60 ($4.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 388.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 329.20 ($4.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57).

In other Superdry news, insider Peter Williams purchased 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Insiders have purchased 16,021 shares of company stock worth $6,966,327 in the last quarter.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

