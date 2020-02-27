Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 29.5% in February

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the January 30th total of 66,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

SDPI opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 119,356 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Superior Drilling Products worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

