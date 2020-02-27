Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE SUP opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.03. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

