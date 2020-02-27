SureRemit Tops 1-Day Volume of $80.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. SureRemit has a market cap of $799,065.00 and $80.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit.

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

