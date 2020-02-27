Surgery Partners (SGRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGRY stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $902.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

